Cavendish Streetscapes grows

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Thanks to many volunteers, the Cavendish and Proctorsville villages are ready for summer. The gazebo at Svec Park is a welcoming rest spot with new seating custom built and installed by Al and Roxie Davis. There are two new benches provided by Cavendish Streetscapes. Flowers are blooming, and Proctorsville Fire Dept. has once again installed flags along Route 131.

The Cavendish village flags were delayed by COVID-19 complications, but they will be up soon. Please return flags downed by winds to the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library.

Sharon Huntley designed our outstanding new banner, which you will see as volunteers continue to make improvements to our community.

If you are interested in participating, you can make a donation to bring back flags to the village of Cavendish, consider buying a bench in honor of someone, or bring your energy to our next gardening event. For more details, please find us on Facebook at Cavendish Streetscapes, email cavendishstreetscapes@gmail.com, or mail a donation to Cavendish Streetscapes, P.O. Box 605, Cavendish, VT 05142. We hope to meet you while enjoying a newly created Streetscapes sweet spot!