CAVENDISH, Vt. – Aprons and totes, made and decorated in Cavendish by three very talented seamstresses and designers, will be available exclusively at the annual Cavendish Streetscape fundraiser on Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., on the Proctorsville Green. Other garden-themed items, including birdhouses, gift certificates, baskets, and decor, will be available. Cavendish Streetscape is an all-volunteer group, under the umbrella of Cavendish Conservation and Community Association.