Cavendish Streetscapes beautify the town

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The flags are up, and the flowers are planted by the Cavendish Streetscapes crew with the help of the local fire departments. Currently in its second year, Cavendish Streetscapes was started in 2018 by local citizen volunteers who are committed to beautifying the town of Cavendish and village of Proctorsville. Since its inception, flags have been raised, local parks and the school flower gardens have been cleaned up, flowers planted and watered all summer, holiday lights have been strung on the tree and gazebo in Proctorsville and celebrated with a caroling and cookie party, and this year benches in the park have been added.

The group continues to work on projects around town as well as fundraising to cover expenses. If you would like to offer your support, please send donations to P.O. Box 605, Cavendish, VT 01542 or Cavendish Streetscapes through Go Fund Me. For questions or to become involved, please contact committee member Bruce McEnaney at 802-226-8045 or email cavendishstreetscapes@gmail.com. Also, to see what is going on, check out the Cavendish Streetscapes Facebook page or simply enjoy some time in the parks around town.