CAVENDISH, Vt. – Everyone is invited to help clean roadsides during the Green Up Day event on Saturday, May 3.

Trash bags, maps, and sign-up sheets will be available on the Proctorsville Green, beginning at 9 a.m. Volunteers can sign up ahead of time at the Cavendish Town Hall through April 30. Report back to the green at 11 a.m. to drop off collected trash.

For more information, call Stephanie at 802-384-0205.