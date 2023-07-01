Cavendish opens application for ARPA funds

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) distributed funds to all 50 states, providing resources needed to respond to the pandemic and its economic effects, and to build a stronger, more equitable economy during the recovery. Vermont further distributed the money to all towns and cities, and to many state level departments and agencies to use for various purposes. Cavendish received $421,631 from the federal government, and must allocate those funds for certain purposes designated by law.

Cavendish has created an application form that any Cavendish citizen can submit for a specific project that benefits the town. The form can be found on www.cavendishvt.com , or can be obtained at the Cavendish Town Office, 37 High Street, Cavendish. Since there is a deadline set by the federal and state governments to spend these funds, the committee asks that all applications be submitted to the town by Sept. 30, 2023.

The Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund and the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under ARPA comes with rules and regulations on how the money can be spent. The guidance that accompanies the money runs to over 437 pages, and can be found on the Cavendish town website, www.cavendishvt.com . Cavendish is working within these rules to establish a system to most effectively spend the funds.

For more information on Cavendish, or on the ARPA advisory committee, please see the town website at www.cavendishvt.com, or call the town office at 802-226-7291.