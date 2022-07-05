Cavendish Library hires new librarian

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Fletcher Community Library board is pleased to announce we’ve hired a new librarian for our much loved community-school library.

Amy McMullen resides in Windsor, Vt. and has been the Children’s Librarian at the Hartland Public Library since 2005. Amy comes to us with not only library experience, as she has been the Windsor Southeast Supervisory Union School Board Chair for many years. Since 2018, she has also been the part-time Town Clerk for the Town of Windsor. So she is very experienced in school and town issues, as well as in libraries and books!

Amy will start her position in Cavendish on Tuesday, July 19. She will work alongside our dear Kata for several weeks before Kata moves on to her new job at the Chester Andover Elementary School Library. Amy will also be working with the TRSU and the Vermont Department of Education as she prepares to take over teaching the library curriculum to our great students at CTES in the fall.

Kata’s last day at CFCL will be Thursday, Aug. 11. Please plan on attending our annual End of Summer BBQ and Magic Show on Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. to wish Kata well and to meet Amy. If you just can’t wait, please feel free to stop in during the summer, when the library is open, to introduce yourself to Amy and to help give Kata a loving send-off.