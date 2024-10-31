Cavendish Fletcher Community Library upcoming events

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Join us for our upcoming events at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main Street in Proctorsville.

A Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 3-7 p.m. Join us from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for a workshop in making decorations for a community ofrenda, then stay from 5:30-7 p.m. for a potluck dinner. This event is free and open to all ages.

Then, on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., Damien Costello presents “That the People May Live: The Life and Legacy of Nicholas Black Elk.” Costello explores the life and legacy of Nicholas Black Elk, the Lakota holy man made famous by the book “Black Elk Speaks.” This event is free, and recommended for those aged 10 and older.