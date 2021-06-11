CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Southern Windsor Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District, in conjunction with the Cavendish Energy Committee and the town of Cavendish, will host a workshop specifically about composting Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cavendish Town Elementary School, Main Street, Proctorsville. Masks and physical distancing will be encouraged for all. State regulations on safety will be adhered to.

Effective July 1, 2020 Vermont state law banned food scraps from household trash with the exception of meat and bones. Residents must recycle by composting their own food waste or join with others to do so. This rule has existed for several years for restaurants, grocery stores, and other food generators. The rules are now mandatory for households, but what exactly does that mean? And how can we as Vermont residents best comply with the new rules? Composting is easy and beneficial both for the community and for homeowners.

Ham Gillett of the Southern Windsor Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District will address the aspects of Vermont Act 148 that relate to recycling and the composting of food waste. He will discuss the basics of home composting and the other options available in order to comply with the law and to keep food scraps out of your trash. These include transfer station drop-off and curbside pick-up. The presentation will last about 45 minutes with plenty of time afterwards for questions about composting and recycling in general.

As a bonus, all attendees will be eligible to win the door prize of a new Soil Saver composter and may order composters for residential use. A second drawing will be held for a compost pail, good for kitchen use to gather scraps bound for the composter. These pails will also be for sale at the workshop.

Audience questions will be welcomed and encouraged during the presentation. Residents of Cavendish and any other town are invited to attend. Composting is great for the garden, it’s great for the yard, and it’s now the law.

To sign up for the workshop, or for more information including prices of composter and bins, please email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com. If you’d like to purchase a composter but not attend the workshop, please email your order. While sign up is encouraged, walk-ins will be welcomed.