Cavendish Community Fund is accepting applications for fall 2021 grants

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community Fund reminds individuals and organizations that it is accepting grant applications for fall 2021 awards. The fund will consider applications filed anytime, but will only award grants this fall to those who file by Nov. 1. Application can be made by email or on paper.

The application can be made by letter that describes the applicant, the project proposed, and the overall budget, including the grant requested. Importantly, the application must describe how the program, project, or event will specifically benefit the people of Cavendish.

A panel of local citizens will review applications and recommend grants based on the quality and feasibility of each proposal. Generally, grants do not exceed $1,000, but awards will depend on the number of applications received and the amounts requested.

Further information on applying can be obtained by emailing CavendishCommunityFund@gmail.com or by mailing to the Cavendish Community Fund, P.O. Box 154, Proctorsville, VT 05153.

Past grants have benefited a wide variety of Cavendish individuals and organizations. If you have a project in mind that will benefit Cavendish and you need financing, you can always contact the Fund to discuss your idea.

For further information on applying, on eligibility, on any other aspect of the grant program, please call Douglas McBride at 802-226-7142 or Peter LaBelle at 802-226-7250.