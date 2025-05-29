Cavendish Community Fund awards grants

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community Fund has announced that it awarded four grants to organizations for different programs that will directly benefit Cavendish residents.

The first award was granted to Create Together at Fletcher Farm, the newly formed studio space for people to engage in creative pursuits. The grant will help defray the cost to Cavendish residents to attend programs.

The second grant will help the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library expand their collection of Spanish language books.

The third award will help pay for the beautification of Proctorsville by Cavendish Streetscapes. In 2021, the Community Fund helped pay for flower boxes on the side rails of the new bridge on Depot Street. Those boxes were destroyed by vandals recently, so the Fund is helping to replace the boxes. This grant will have lasting effects, since these boxes will hold colorful flower displays for years to come.

Finally, the fund is helping the walk and talk committee of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association (CCCA) for a presentation by The Mushroom Foragers, experienced wild mushroom guides, to take us on a walk in the Cavendish woods to identify and learn about edible and medicinal mushrooms.

The Cavendish Community Fund has awarded grants since 2007 to local groups and individuals for programs of an educational, artistic, or cultural nature. The next round of grants will be awarded in the fall, and applications will be accepted at any time. For more information on the fund or about applying for a grant, please visit their Facebook page, or you can email cavendishcommunityfund@gmail.com.