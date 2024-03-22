Cavendish Community Fund accepting applications for spring grants

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community Fund has announced that it is now accepting grant applications for spring 2024 awards. The fund has given grants twice each year for the past 17 years. Grants will be awarded for cultural, educational, or artistic programs, projects, or events that benefit the people of Cavendish in some fashion.

The fund considers applications filed any time, but will only award spring 2024 grants to those who file by May 1. The next round of grants will be paid in the fall. Projects for which funds are sought must directly benefit the Cavendish community in some way. A panel of local citizens reviews all applications and recommends grant awards based on the quality and feasibility of each proposal. Grants are not expected to exceed $1,000 each, and will depend primarily on the number of applications received and the amounts requested.

There are three ways to apply. Submit an application directly via the website, which can be found at www.cavendishcommunityfund.com by clicking on the “application” tab; submit it via email to CavendishCommunityFund@gmail.com; or snail mail a hard copy to the Cavendish Community Fund, P.O. Box 154, Proctorsville, VT 05153. Application instructions can be found on the website.

Past grants have been distributed to schools, churches, the library, the fire department, and a variety of nonprofits in Cavendish. If you have a project to benefit Cavendish and need financing, you can contact the fund to discuss your idea.

For further information on applying, eligibility, or any other aspect of the grant program, or for help completing an application, please call Douglas McBride at 802-226-7142, or Peter LaBelle at 802-226-7250.