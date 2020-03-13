Cavendish Community Fund accepting applications for spring 2020 grants

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community Fund has announced that it is now accepting grant applications for spring 2020 awards. The deadline for applying is April 25. Applications can be made by letter that describes the organization that is applying, the project proposed, and the overall budget, including the amount requested. It is helpful to describe how the project will benefit Cavendish. Applications, including instructions, can be obtained by emailing CavendishCommunityFund@gmail.com.

Applications should be sent to Cavendish Community Fund, P.O. Box 154, Proctorsville, VT 05153, or can be emailed.

Projects, programs, or events must directly benefit the Cavendish community in some way. A panel of local citizens reviews all applications and recommends grant awards based on the quality and feasibility of each proposal. Grants are not expected to exceed $1,000 each and will depend primarily on the number of applications received and the amounts requested.

Past fund grants include Cavendish Streetscapes, Cavendish Elementary School, Stepping Stones Preschool, Proctorsville Fire Department, Cavendish Fletcher Library, Fiber Arts in Vermont, Baptist Church, Community Theater, Episcopal Church, Historical Society and many more. If you have a project to benefit Cavendish and need financing, contact the fund to discuss your idea.

For further information on applying, eligibility, any other aspect of the grant program, or for help completing an application, please call Peter LaBelle at 802-226-7250 or Douglas McBride at 802-226-7142.