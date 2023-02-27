CAVENDISH, Vt. – The members of the Cavendish ARPA committee have announced that they will hold an informational session at the Cavendish Town Meeting to discuss use of the town’s ARPA funds. The town meeting will begin on March 6 at 7 p.m. in the Cavendish Town Elementary School on Main Street in Proctorsville.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) distributed funds to all 50 states, providing resources needed to respond to the pandemic and its economic effects and to build a stronger, more equitable economy during the recovery. Vermont further distributed the money to all towns and cities and to many state departments and agencies to use for various purposes.

The Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund and the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under ARPA comes with rules and regulations on how the money can be spent. The guidance that accompanies the money runs to well over 437 pages. The Cavendish committee is working within these rules to establish a system for Cavendish to most effectively spend the $421,631 allocated to Cavendish.

The committee is interested in hearing from as many residents as possible to gather as many suggestions as possible for use of the money. The committee members will briefly explain restrictions on spending the funds as set forth by the US Treasury department and will explain how the committee will solicit and receive suggestions from the public. There will also be a timeline with deadlines for submissions. Final determination of spending will be made by the Cavendish Selectboard.

For more information on the Cavendish Town Meeting, please see the town website at www.cavendishvt.com or call the town office at 802-226-7291.