Cavendish 2021 calendars are here

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Community has never been so important. To underscore that point, the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association has produced its 2021 Cavendish Community Calendar, which is now on sale, just in time for the holidays. You can purchase them at Crows Bakery on Depot Street in Proctorsville, or if you prefer not to visit the bakery, you can order them through the mail. Our address is P.O. Box 605, Cavendish, VT 05142.

This year the calendar celebrates the CCCA Streetscapes Committee by highlighting the people and showcasing the work that this dynamic group has undertaken to care for and beautify our villages. Since its inception in 2018 the committee has raised flags, maintained school flower gardens, planted and upgraded gardens in the greens and parks, and strung holiday lights on the gazebo and trees. To learn more about their activity go to the Cavendish Streetscapes page on Facebook.

Proceeds from the calendar help keep the CCCA going so please consider purchasing one for yourself and for your friends. They make great stocking stuffers. For more information, including prices, or to volunteer with the CCCA, please call Robin at 802-226-7736 or email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.