Castleton Center for Schools announces spring course offerings

CASTLETON, Vt. – Castleton Center for Schools will offer more than 75 courses during the spring semester to meet the professional development needs of K-12 educators and administrators.

The spring course list includes a variety of delivery formats to accommodate educators’ schedules, including online options, onsite classes held throughout Vermont, and hybrid models that combine in-person and online learning. Spring course site locations include Rock Point Center in Burlington, Salisbury Community School, Thatcher Brook Library in Waterbury, Middlebury Middle School, Rutland High School, and Castleton University to name a few, as well as locations in Bennington, Bellows Falls, and Newport. Course topics range from career development, classroom management, leadership, outdoor education, social media, work-based learning, and more.

“Our Center for Schools team also builds customized courses for districts and individuals. If educators need coursework not listed on our spring schedule, I encourage them to contact us,” said Tara Lidstone, assistant director for the Castleton Center for Schools. “With the expertise and support of Castleton Director of Education Dr. Ric Reardon, we can tailor professional development offerings to meet their specific needs.”

Established by Castleton University in 2002, the Castleton Center for Schools is committed to advancing education for all public and private school educators and administrators throughout Vermont and beyond. The Castleton Center for Schools’ primary goal is to provide educators with the skills and coursework needed to support them in their work.

Registration is currently open for Castleton Center for Schools spring courses, with varying start dates from January through May. To view a list of spring offerings or to register online, visit www.castleton.edu/continuing-ed. To contact the Castleton Center for Schools about customized course work, please contact Tara Lidstone at tara.lidstone@castleton.edu.