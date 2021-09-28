Carol Maclaury participates in the annual Jimmy Fund Walk

WESTON, Vt. – Carol MacLaury is reaching out to ask friends and neighbors to consider donating in honor of her now 14-year-old grandson, Graham. In 2017 during the early days of Graham’s fight against medulloblastoma, Graham’s mom shared a quote, “The one who moves mountains begins by carrying small stones.” The Jimmy Fund Walk was Carol’s way to move small stones to dismantle the mountain the family faced.

MacLaury, of Weston, Vt., is joining walkers in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk: Your Way presented by Hyundai. The walk will take place Sunday, Oct. 3, and continue its spirit of bringing people from all over together against cancer.

Carol will walk the back roads of Weston, Landgrove, and Andover. While the event will not physically bring walkers together along the famed Boston Marathon course or at the Copley Square finish, it will continue to unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Last year as a community we collectively raised $5,405 in Graham’s honor, and $6.3 million was raised by the enthusiastic group of 6,500 participants. Carol’s personal 20-mile journey took eight hours and 48 minutes walking 50,027 steps.

This year, MacLaury has set a fundraising goal of $5,500 and is part of team #grahamstrong. To support MacLaury, visit http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/carolmaclaury.

To register for the walk or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255.