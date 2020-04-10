CARES Act provides relief to individuals and businesses

REGION – On Friday, March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was signed into law. This $2 trillion emergency relief package is intended to assist individuals and businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying economic crisis.

Unemployment provisions

The legislation provides for:

An additional $600 weekly benefit to those collecting unemployment benefits, through July 31, 2020

An additional 13 weeks of federally funded unemployment benefits, through the end of 2020, for individuals who exhaust their state unemployment benefits

Targeted federal reimbursement of state unemployment compensation designed to eliminate state one-week delays in providing benefits

Unemployment benefits through 2020 for many who would not otherwise qualify, including independent contractors and part-time workers

Recovery rebates

Most individuals will receive a direct payment from the federal government. Technically, a 2020 refundable income tax credit, the rebate amount will be calculated based on 2019 tax returns filed and sent automatically via check or direct deposit to qualifying individuals. To qualify for a payment, individuals generally must have a Social Security number and must not qualify as the dependent of another individual.

The amount of the recovery rebate is $1,200 plus $500 for each qualifying child under the age of 17. Recovery rebates are phased out for those with adjusted gross income exceeding $75,000. For those with AGI exceeding the threshold amount, the allowable rebate is reduced by $5 for every $100 in income over the threshold.

While details are still being worked out, the IRS will be coordinating with other federal agencies to facilitate payment determination and distribution. For example, eligible individuals collecting Social Security benefits may not need to file a tax return in order to receive a payment.

Retirement plan provisions

Required minimum distributions from employer-sponsored retirement plans and IRAs will not apply for the 2020 calendar year; this includes any 2019 RMDs that would otherwise have to be taken in 2020. The 10% early-distribution penalty tax that would normally apply to distributions made prior to age 59.5 is waived for retirement plan distributions of up to $100,000 relating to the coronavirus. Special recontribution rules and income inclusion rules for tax purposes apply as well. Limits on loans from employer-sponsored retirement plans are expanded with repayment delays provided.

Student loans

The legislation provides a six-month automatic payment suspension for any student loan held by the federal government; this six-month period ends on Sept. 30, 2020. Under already existing rules, up to $5,250 in payments made by an employer under an education assistance program could be excluded from an employee’s taxable income; this exclusion is expanded to include eligible student loan repayments an employer makes on an employee’s behalf before Jan. 1, 2021.

Business relief

An employee retention tax credit is now available to employers significantly impacted by the crisis and is applied to offset Social Security payroll taxes; the credit is equal to 50% of qualified wages up to a certain maximum.

Employers may defer paying the employer portion of Social Security payroll taxes through the end of 2020 and may pay the deferred taxes over a two-year period of time; self-employed individuals are able to do the same.

Provisions relating to specified Small Business Administration loans increase the federal government guarantee to 100% and allow small businesses to borrow up to $10 million and defer payments for six months to one year; self-employed individuals, independent contractors, and sole proprietors may qualify for loans.

There is likely to be a steady stream of guidance forthcoming with details relating to many of these provisions, so stay tuned for more information. We’re here to help and to answer any questions you may have.

Written by Huntley Financial Services. For more information, contact Mark Huntley at 888-922-1035.