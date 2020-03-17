Cancellations at the Springfield Church of Christ

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Due to circumstances around COVID-19 and its potential for impacting our communities, things are changing quickly at the Springfield Church of Christ, 972 Chester Rd. Consequently, we have decided to cancel all church activities for an indefinite period of time. For those who follow the Springfield Vermont Church of Christ Facebook page, you can check for updates posted on that page.

Also, we will continue to post devotional materials on Facebook so people can stay connected with devotional and spiritual activities of the congregation. We will inform our communities when we resume our regular, congregational activities.