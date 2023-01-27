Calling all contractors

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Andover Family Center is soliciting contractors to bid on a renovation/expansion project at our building located at 908 Vt. RT 103 in Chester. The project is to replace a storage area with an enclosed storage shed, approximately 12 x 27 feet, adjacent to the rear of our building. Detailed specs are available in our bidding package.

The Chester Andover Family Center is a 501c3 charitable organization providing a food shelf, thrift shop, and financial assistance to our most vulnerable citizens experiencing food and financial insecurity.

The bidding package will be distributed through the end of Feb. 2023. Please call the center at 802-875-3236 and leave a message or email us at cafc302@gmail.com with inquiries regarding this project, to request a bidding package, and schedule an on-site visit.