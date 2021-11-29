Call for volunteer home visitors, respite volunteers, and referrals

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Senior Solutions is seeking volunteers for its Home Visitor programs. This area agency on aging, which supports adults to age in place with dignity and independence, serves southeastern Vermont and has a number of opportunities for volunteers to provide support and companionship to their older neighbors.

Friendly Visitors is a free program that connects volunteers of any age with those who may benefit from companionship. Visitors may also provide assistance with shopping, errands, and transportation to community events and activities.

Senior Companions engage in many of the same activities as Friendly Visitors. In addition, they receive an hourly stipend and must meet age and income requirements.

Vet-to-Vet Vermont builds relationships between veterans that keep them connected to their military community while providing companionship with a veteran buddy.

Respite Volunteers provide a block of time to sit with an individual who needs companionship and supervision. These volunteers are trained to provide practical care and allow caregivers to have some time for themselves.

Volunteers in all of the programs receive mileage reimbursement.

Senior Solutions is also looking for referrals of people who would benefit from such services. To volunteer for any of the programs, or to refer someone who could benefit from them, please call the Senior Solutions Help Line at 802-885-2669 or toll free at 866-673-8376.

You can find out more about Senior Solutions by going to its website at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.