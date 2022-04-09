Call for GMUHS class of 1972 reunion

REGION – Members of the GMUHS Class of 1972 are preparing to hold a 50th reunion on Alumni Weekend, June 11-12, 2022.

We are asking if there are class members who want to get together to relive memories, speak about the past, and enjoy each other’s company again.

Please take a few moments to respond to the email addresses below so we can determine if there is a desire to get together.

You can respond back to: Brian Waldo at bwaldo72@gmail.com or bwaldo72@vermontel.net, or Cynthia Kehoe at rkehoe@together.net. More details to follow.