Call for Chester Food Shelf donations

CHESTER, Vt. – Last year, the Chester-Andover Family Center asked the community to help us provide over 100 Food Shelf recipients with all the fixings for a holiday meal. The positive response was truly an inspiration, and we were able to fill all Food Shelf recipient requests.

This year finds food prices higher than ever and many in our community are struggling to keep food on the table. We believe that everyone deserves a bountiful holiday meal to share with family. The CAFC is determined to fulfill this belief. Please help us in two ways: with food or cash donations and by telling friends or neighbors about our Food Shelf.

Our Food Shelf provides supplemental nutritional food to Chester and Andover residents. The only requirement is proof of residency. So please spread the word that we are here to help people get through the month without worrying about how they will feed their family. All it takes is a visit to the food shelf during business hours and a volunteer will assist you in completing an application.

While cash donations are always welcome, turkeys, turkey breasts, and shelf stable food items are needed. Here is a list of items: cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, mushroom soup, pie crust mix, canned pie filling, brown sugar, and cinnamon. We would also welcome turkey roaster pans and pie plates.

Holidays are especially challenging for families on a tight budget as it comes at the end of the month. Many who never imagined facing reduced income or a limited ability to get out and shop, need us now. That is why we need your help more than ever.

Food donations may be dropped off on Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Fridays between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. If you would like to arrange an alternate drop off time, please call the Center at 802-875-3236

Cash donations may be made via paypal or by mailing a check made out to CAFC/HolidayFood to CAFC, P.O. Box 302 Chester, VT 05143.

For information regarding Food Shelf participation, call the Center at 802-875-3236 or email us at cafc302@gmail.com.