CAFC’s Christmas Under the Tent, Empty Bowl Dinner

CHESTER, Vt. – October has arrived and the Chester-Andover Family Center is ready with two family friendly events. Join us for Christmas Under the Tent Saturday, Oct. 9. This outdoor event will be held at the Chester Andover Family Center, 908 Vermont Route 103 South in Chester. The third annual Empty Bowl Dinner is Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the American Legion Hall, 635 Vermont Route 103 in Chester.

All donated proceeds from the Empty Bowl Dinner and Christmas Tent sales will benefit the CAFC Food Shelf and Financial Assistance programs.

Christmas Under the Tent, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, is your holiday shopping destination. Tents will be set up in front of the CAFC and will be filled with the most affordable holiday items you can imagine. Do you need decorations? How about décor for your holiday table? You know you need a fancy holiday sweater for a family get together that will be perfect for Zoom or in person. Toys, cards, gift-wrap and books, you will find it all under the tents. As always, there will be music, free books for the children, and a free hot dog lunch for shoppers.

Our Third Annual Empty Bowl Dinner, from 4:30-7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13 will be at the American Legion Hall. This is a special evening for families to enjoy dinner out and support the CAFC at the same time. We will be serving soup, bread, salad, and dessert, all donated by local businesses and restaurant chefs. Admission is by donation, and you also get to take home a hand-painted ceramic bowl, painted at the Endless Creations Studio by your friends and neighbors. Live music by the Milkhouse Heaters and our famous basket raffle will be ongoing during the dinner. Takeout will be available.

For more information about these events, call the Family Center at 802-875-3236, visit our website at www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org, find us on Facebook, or email us at cafc302@gmail.com.