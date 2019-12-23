CAFC thanks the Andover Snow Riders

CHESTER, Vt. – Every year, the Andover Snow Riders hold a pancake breakfast to raise funds and collect food for the Chester-Andover Family Center. This event is always well-attended thanks to Nick Baker and his team of Snow Rider chefs. This year’s breakfast was delicious and plentiful, raising $480 and collecting 110 pounds of food.

The Chester-Andover Family Center depends on independent, fundraising community events to keep our mission alive. The Andover Snow Rider’s breakfast helps us make a difference in our community by providing resources for financial assistance; supplemental, nutritional food; affordable clothing; and household goods. The CAFC Board thanks the Andover Snow riders for their contribution to our community.

Written by Stephanie Mahoney, CAFC Board President