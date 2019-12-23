CAFC thanks the Andover Snow Riders

Baker Family delivers donations from their pancake breakfast
The Baker family delivers proceeds from the Andover Snow Riders pancake breakfast fundraiser. Photo provided

CHESTER, Vt. – Every year, the Andover Snow Riders hold a pancake breakfast to raise funds and collect food for the Chester-Andover Family Center. This event is always well-attended thanks to Nick Baker and his team of Snow Rider chefs. This year’s breakfast was delicious and plentiful, raising $480 and collecting 110 pounds of food.

The Chester-Andover Family Center depends on independent, fundraising community events to keep our mission alive. The Andover Snow Rider’s breakfast helps us make a difference in our community by providing resources for financial assistance; supplemental, nutritional food; affordable clothing; and household goods. The CAFC Board thanks the Andover Snow riders for their contribution to our community.

Written by Stephanie Mahoney, CAFC Board President

