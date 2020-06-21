CAFC Empty Bowl fundraiser “Souper” successful

CHESTER, Vt. – The CAFC Empty Bowl Soup Take Out fundraiser was a great success, raising $4,000 to support our financial assistance and food shelf programs. In addition to all who participated by reserving soup meals and making generous donations, we have many to acknowledge and thank.

Jess and Paul, chef-owners of the Country Girl Diner, opened their doors and parking lot to host this event. Their soup donation and guidance every step of the way is very appreciated. A big thank you to Melissa Howe of Endless Creations Pottery for her donation of bowls and her work to coordinate CAES and GMUHS students and staff to get them painted and fired.

It is a testimony to our soup makers that we sold out of soup by 5:30 p.m. Thank you, Chef Christina from Rowell’s Inn, Chef Jason from The Free Range, Chef Bonny from Smitty’s, Chef Jess from the Country Girl Diner, and Chef Deb from MacLaomainn’s. All soup choices were delicious. Thank you to Orchard Hill Breadworks for donating your wonderful bread. We thank our dessert bakers, Southern Pie Café, Smitty’s, Karass Inn, and our CAFC volunteer bakers.

Special thanks to Frank Kelly for coordinating traffic control and Evan Parks for setting up live music with musicians Sam Creigh and Johnny “O” who generously donated their time.

We will be back next year with the third annual Empty Bowl Dinner and vow to make it bigger and better than ever!