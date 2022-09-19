Busload of Books tour stops at LES

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, the Busloads of Books tour will make a stop at Ludlow Elementary School (LES). The Busloads of Books tour is a program spearheaded by author and illustrator duo Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr. In their school bus-home, they are travelling throughout the United States, visiting elementary schools, and gifting over 25,000 hardcover books to students and teachers. Below is an itinerary for Sept. 21.

7:30–9 a.m. Arrival and set-up.

9–10 a.m. Pre K–1st grade assembly in the gym.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Grades 2–6 assembly.

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Technology break down and small group session set-up.

12–1 p.m. Lunch, small group session, book signing, and Q&A.

1 p.m. Departure.