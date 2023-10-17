Burlington Taiko at Summer Bandwagon Series

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents a concert of traditional Japanese taiko drumming with Burlington Taiko on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m., at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney.

For more than 30 years, Burlington Taiko has educated New England communities about Japanese culture and entertained them with traditional taiko drumming.

“There is something unique about the Japanese taiko drumming, from its style to its sound,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “One of the driving forces behind the curation of our programming is to bring wholly unique cultural experiences to our region, and Burlington Taiko delivers at the highest level.”

Honored three times by the International Taiko community, the group has been invited to perform in Japan. With hundreds of performances under their belt, they’ve performed for an estimated half a million people.

Cooper Field is located at 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating on the softball field. Tickets can be purchased online in advance, or at the gate for an additional fee. Kids 12 and under enter for free. Advance tickets are available online at www.nextstagearts.org. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar, and food from The Hangry Traveler and Vermont Gelato will be available to purchase. For more information, visit the website above, or call 802-387-0102.