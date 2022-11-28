Building for Books donation to CFCL

CAVENDISH, Vt. – This monetary donation came from the Building for Books Fund in loving memory of Kate Lorenz. Kate, a former student at Cavendish Town Elementary School, loved books and grew into an avid reader. She is the daughter of Nancie and Steve Lorenz, both former members of the initial Building for Books Committee.

Kate went on to become a very talented musician, performing in several soft-rock bands. The first was “Rusty Belle,” a locally well known band that was formed with her equally talented brother Matt. Kate’s love of learning and children then led her to become a dedicated and much loved preschool teacher at the Sunderland Elementary School in Sunderland, Mass.

The Building for Books donation will be used by the library to create “Kate’s Corner.” It will be stocked with a new collection of early literacy books. Also in the works are several preschool activities and programs in Kate’s memory. If you are interested in donating to the “Kate’s Corner” project in honor of Kate, please send donations to CFCL in memory of Kate Lorenz.