Budget deliberations begin for BRSU school districts

SUNDERLAND, Vt. – As December is upon us, the Bennington Rutland Supervisory Union is focusing on the future of its three school districts: Winhall, Mettawee, and the Taconic & Green. For all three jurisdictions, December marks the traditional start of formal district budget discussions on finances and tax rates for fiscal year 2023: July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

Beginning with the upcoming board meetings in December, numbers will be proposed, crunched, and discussed. If all goes according to plan, final budget proposals will be adopted by each district Board in January 2022 and presented to the public for a vote in March 2022.

The voters have the final say on Town Meeting Day, but the residents of the dozen communities served by the three BRSU districts are invited to participate in the budget deliberations at every step of the way.

For details on how to attend meetings online, please go to www.BRSU.org. Once on the website, click on the “Districts” option and then locate the “Agendas and Minutes.” Detailed background information for each School Board meeting and public forum will be made available a few days prior to each meeting.

“The School Boards’ budget discussions are intended to highlight the important academic and financial issues that will be addressed by our local schools during the 2022-23 school year,” says BRSU Board Chair Jim Salsgiver. “The public is encouraged to attend with time set aside on our agenda each meeting for input and feedback from our communities. Your input is crucial for our work.”

For more information or questions, please contact the BRSU at 802-362-2452.