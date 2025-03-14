Bruce Whitman appointed to AMS Board on Pre-College Education

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Bruce Whitman, of Leland and Gray Union High School, has been appointed to a three-year term on the Board on Pre-College Education of the American Meteorological Society (AMS).

The mission of the Board on Pre-College Education is threefold: To promote precollege education in science and mathematics, specifically through atmospheric, oceanic, and hydrological sciences; to promote the development of pedagogical and reference resources for educators; and to provide support for AMS education programs.

Whitman has been a teacher at Leland and Gray for 25 years, and currently teaches two dual enrollment classes in atmospheric science and chemistry through Northern Vermont University – Lyndon Campus, along with human anatomy and physiology, biology, the natural history of Vermont, and introductory classes in chemistry and physics.