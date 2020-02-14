BRSU selects Randi Lowe as new superintendent

SUNDERLAND, Vt. – There will be no learning curve when Randi Lowe, the newly appointed superintendent of the Bennington Rutland Supervisory Union, begins her new job July 1. Lowe has been an integral part of the BRSU leadership team since 2013 when she joined the supervisory union as special education director. During that tenure, Lowe dealt with the variety of challenges created by the mergers of the Taconic and Green and Mettawee School Districts. In her most recent post as assistant superintendent, Lowe took the primary role in helping the BRSU’s Winhall School District grapple with the complex administrative demands of a full school choice district.

The BRSU Board proudly announced its decision Friday, Jan. 31, following a unanimous vote of the board to offer Lowe the position at a meeting Thursday. “Randi is simply a great hire for the BRSU and the 12 towns that we serve with our three school districts,” says BRSU Board Chair Jim Salsgiver. “She understands our community and is a fierce advocate for public schools and for all our children.”

Raised in New England, Lowe’s first job in the teaching profession was serving as a special education teacher in White River Junction. For the 25 years she has spent in public education, Lowe moved from the classroom to education consulting to administrative responsibilities. During her time at the BRSU, Lowe established an excellent reputation as a spokesperson on behalf of our schools. She also helped to explain the nuances and aided in crafting legislation on behalf of special education students in Vermont.

“Special education was what originally attracted me to education,” says Lowe, who lives in Manchester with her three children, twins Spencer and Parker, who attend BBA, and Sydney, who is an eighth grader at MEMS. “I always believed in public schools, but I also realized that we must be able to serve the diverse learning needs of all our students.”

Lowe enthusiastically looks ahead to her new assignment. “I love the BRSU,” says Lowe. “We have an amazing community and our teachers are doing incredible work in their classrooms.”

Lowe also expects to benefit from the work of the district school boards in reaching out to the public for feedback on setting education goals as part of a Policy Governance Ends Policy. “A clear and direct understanding of what our community expects from public education,” says Lowe, “will guide our work both in and outside of the classroom.”

Lowe’s selection was set in motion last September when current BRSU Superintendent Jackie Wilson announced her retirement at the end of the current fiscal year, June 30, 2020. This advance notice gave the BRSU time to implement a comprehensive search for a new superintendent with the guidance of a consultant from the Vermont School Board Association.

Central to the plan was the creation of a Candidate Screening Committee made up of board members, BRSU staff, and parents from the community. Applications were received from candidates from six states. After an extensive review of each applicant, an initial round of interviews was conducted in December with a final decision Jan. 30, 2020.

“We are fortunate, indeed, to have Randi Lowe as our next superintendent,” says Salsgiver. “Please join us in congratulating Randi Lowe on her selection as our new superintendent and in welcoming her to her new role at the BRSU.”

The Bennington Rutland Supervisory Union is made up of three school districts: Taconic & Green Regional School District, Mettawee School District, and Winhall School District. These three districts serve 12 Vermont communities: Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mount Tabor, Pawlet, Peru, Rupert, Sunderland, Weston, and Winhall.