BRSU budget deliberations begin

REGION – The Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union Board and its member districts conduct their fiscal year 2022 budget deliberations with a series of board meetings across the entirety of its operations in December 2020 and January 2021. FY22 covers expenditures from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The BRSU administers elementary and secondary education for three member school districts: Taconic & Green Regional School District, Mettawee School District, and Winhall School District.

First up on the FY22 budget calendar will be the BRSU Board Meeting Monday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. The BRSU budget includes overhead expenses that will ultimately be allocated to each of its three school districts. Winhall initiates its FY22 budget discussions the following day, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. Budget building continues the next week with the Mettawee School District Monday, Dec. 14 and T&G set for Tuesday, Dec. 15. Both the Mettawee and T&G sessions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Dates and times for all December and January meetings can be found at www.BRSU.org. Logistics for public online participation, including agendas and background material, will be posted a few days prior to each meeting on the calendar section of the BRSU website.

“Covid creates a number of unique challenges and uncertainties for our schools,” says BRSU Board Chair Jim Salsgiver, “but it also triggers an opportunity for important discussions on the future of education for our children. The public is encouraged to attend and participate online. It’s important for us to hear from you.”

The budgets reviewed and developed by the three District Boards in December and January will ultimately be proposed to the public for final approval Tuesday, March 2, 2021. T&G operates K-8 public schools for the communities of Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mount Tabor, Peru, Sunderland, and Weston. Mettawee offers K-6 education for the communities of Rupert and Pawlet. Winhall’s Board oversees the community’s school choice program for all grades.