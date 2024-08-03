BRRGC annual Field Day

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Rod and Gun Club (BRRGC) will be hosting their annual Field Day on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the BRRGC range on Rod and Gun Club Road in Ludlow. This event is free and open to the public.

There will be a variety of activities available, from trap shooting to a slew of pistols, rifles, and shotguns available to test fire. A rifle will be raffled off, and there will be a barbecue with hot dogs, hamburgers, salads, and more, available by donation.

The BRRGC would like to extend an invitation to all who would like to join for fun, food, and music. Questions can be directed to Steven Howard, President of the BRRGC, at 802-779-4447.