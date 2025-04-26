Brownsville Community Church events

BROWNSVILLE, Vt. – There are various gatherings throughout each month by Brownsville Community Church for those who would like an opportunity for a midweek connection, worship, and/or learning.

The weekly Sunday services that start at 9:30 a.m. are in person and online, and are followed by traditional coffee hour fellowship. Sunday and some midweek services will continue to be available live online at www.facebook.com/brownsvillecommunitychurch.

When the weather warms up, some services will move outdoors to the beautiful BCC Tribute Park Pavilion. The Tribute Park Pavilion is one more outreach project of the Brownsville Community Church, where many functions have happened and are welcome.

Sunday School for youth is available during the part of the service following the Pastor’s Children’s Message.

Trail Life USA for Boys gathers twice a month at meetings or outings.

Anyone who would like to receive the Sunday Service Bulletin and special church announcements, can email bcchurchvt@gmail.com to be added to the list of recipients.

The Brownsville Community Church is located at 66 Brownsville-Hartland Road, between Albert Bridge School and the Brownsville Town Hall. The mailing address is P.O. Box 176, Brownsville, VT 05037.

The Brownsville Community Church is located at 66 Brownsville-Hartland Road, between Albert Bridge School and the Brownsville Town Hall. The mailing address is P.O. Box 176, Brownsville, VT 05037.

People from near and far are accessing the Brownsville Community Church Sunday services via the church's Facebook page, where the services are posted live, and we welcome all to join us in person or at www.facebook.com/brownsvillecommunitychurch.

The BCC volunteers and staff thank all that continue to support the Brownsville Community Church, so that the church’s outreach and mission efforts can continue.