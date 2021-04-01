Brownsville anticipates 2021 Independence Day celebrations

BROWNSVILLE, Vt. – The Brownsville Independence Day Celebrations Steering Committee has great news. With cautious optimism and encouragement from the West Windsor Selectboard, we’ve started to plan for a full Brownsville Independence Day Celebration in 2021!

This year, 2021 will see a combined celebration on one day, Saturday, July 3 because the fourth falls on a Sunday. Make sure you mark this change on your calendars to join us July 3 this year.

We’re starting to gather all the many resources we need to put on the biggest community happening held in West Windsor each year. The IDC has an online link that accepts your generous donations by credit card. You’ll be asked if you would like to leave a tip for this free service for nonprofits, but you do not have to do so and it will not affect the amount of funds the IDC receives. You can also mail a check made payable to “Brownsville IDC” to P.O. Box 37, Brownsville, VT 05037. You can donate online at www.fundrazr.com/BrownsvilleIDC?ref=ab_59fpnf.

To make this year’s celebration a reality, volunteers are needed. This is a terrific opportunity to get involved for longtime neighbors and for those who are new to town. The strong sense of community in our town will return with this year’s celebration and this is your chance to be a part of that. If you would like to be a part of this dynamic volunteer group and have fun doing so, you can reach out to us by email at BrownsvilleIDC@gmail.com or call or text Karen Diop at 802-595-9573 for daytime activities, including the parade, and Bill Ley at 802-299-9057 for evening activities, including the fireworks. Your help would be greatly appreciated, and we would love to have you.

In closing, it is always possible that Covid-19 complications may arise, which may result in a scaling back of the celebration. Of course, we will follow the protocols in place at the time, but for now it’s “full speed ahead!”