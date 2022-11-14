Brownell “Brownie” Asa Bacon, 1937-2022 🇺🇸

ARLINGTON, Vt. – Brownell “Brownie” Asa Bacon, 85, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022 at his home in Arlington, Vt. in the care of and alongside his daughter after a long journey with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Brownie was born on Oct. 5, 1937 to Asa Bacon and Rachel Bacon (Waite) at his parents’ home on Edge Hill Road in Londonderry, Vt. He was the eldest of three children, with a younger brother, Ronald Bacon, and a younger sister, Betty Bacon. Brownie, Ron, and Betty were very close in age, and shared a childhood together playing in the woods, along the river near their home, and around the town of Londonderry. Brownie, a well-behaved young boy, often told stories of the trouble he would get in with his parents by covering for his younger brother’s wild shenanigans.

Brownie attended primary school at Marion Grover School in Londonderry and attended high school at Leland and Gray in Townshend, Vt. Brownie joined the National Guard, and started working at Mack Moulding in Arlington, Vt. where he dedicated “47 years, 7 months, and 7 days,” while never once calling out sick. A second job for Brownie was his mastery of masonry work. Always working in khaki dress pants and a nice button-down shirt, he built beautiful stone walls all over Londonderry, Landgrove, Weston, and other Vermont towns. He was a true master of the craft, and the memory of him will be held in all those walls for many years.

For fun and hobbies, Brownie was an avid hunter and fisherman. Whenever the opportunity arose, wherever Brownie was, he would be dropping his pole in a river or brook to make a daily catch. Hunting rabbits and deer was something Brownie loved. Not only did he love the hunt and his time in the woods, but he loved his time at hunting camp, telling stories and being with friends. He spent many years hunting in our woods of Vermont, and many years taking hunting trips to Maine with his dear (deer) friends. He is a member of the 200 club in Maine, and has a garage full of trophy deer racks. When Brownie wasn’t out building stone walls, hunting, or fishing, then there was a good chance you could find him next to the radio listening to his beloved Red Sox.

Brownie was predeceased in death by his parents, Asa and Rachel, sister, Betty, and half-sisters, Marion Grout and Phyllis Sweet, and half-brother, Ken Warner. Brownie is survived by his brother, Ronald Bacon (Myrtle) of Londonderry, his son, Zane Bacon (Dawn) of Bennington, his daughter, Teresa Bacon, and his grandsons, Alex and Asa Bacon, and three great-grandsons, all whom reside in Arlington, Vt., and several nephews and nieces.

Please come to remember Brownie’s life and to celebrate his “spirit in sky” on Nov. 19, 2022 at the Second Congregational church, officiated by Laurie Krooss in Londonderry at 1 p.m. If you go out hunting in the morning, you are welcome to attend the service in your hunting gear, and in fact, it is encouraged.