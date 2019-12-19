BRISC kicks off fundraising challenge with Mix & Match

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Independent School Committee held a “Mix & Match” event Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Stemwinder. BRISC members announced that they will be donating $20,000 and are seeking matching donations from the community. A matching grant would help BRISC achieve its first six-figure milestone of $100,000.

In addition to a general update on progress, BRISC shared airtime with Allie Cashel who spoke about the Service Learning Program she is spearheading in Vermont. The Black River Independent School is a likely candidate for this program and the committee is in discussions with Cashel about how they can bring SLP to the new school.

BRISC continues to seek input from the community. Weekly meetings are held every Thursday, from 6-8 p.m., at the Black River High School library. Anyone with interest or expertise is encouraged to attend the meetings and to contribute to the work in progress. The group’s current focus is to generate fundraising dollars for start-up and reserve funds to establish Black River Independent School. BRISC is seeking not only monetary support but also volunteers.

If you would like more information or would like to get involved with the Black River Independent School, please contact Sean Williams or Pat Pullinen at blackriverindependentschool@gmail.com. Please visit our website www.blackriveris.org. Donations can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.