Bridge work public presentation in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) will replace/reconstruct several bridges that were impacted by rain events in 2023 in Plymouth and Bridgewater. All bridges are on Vermont Route 100A and Vermont Route 100. This work will occur over the next three construction seasons.

On Vermont Route 100A, one bridge will be replaced, and will require closure and a detour to Vermont Route 100 during construction. This bridge is Plymouth P23-1(317), Bridge No. 9 over Pinney Hollow Brook, approximately 2.95 miles southwest of intersection with U.S. Route 4 and 3.7 miles north of Vermont Route 100. This construction will take place in 2025.

On Vermont Route 100, three bridges will also be repaired or replaced. These bridges will require some closures and detours during construction. These bridges are:

Plymouth ER P23-1(333), on Vermont Route 100, Bridge No. 108 over the Money Brook, approximately one mile south of the intersection with Vermont Route 100A. This construction will take place in 2027.

Plymouth ER P23-1(332), on Vermont Route 100, Bridge No. 112 over the Tinker Brook, approximately 1.4 miles north of the intersection with Vermont Route 100A. This construction will take place in 2026.

And finally, Bridgewater ER P23-1(302), on Vermont Route 100, Bridge No. 116 over the Madden Brook, approximately four miles north of the intersection with Vermont Route 100A. This construction will take place in 2026.

AOT is delivering a public presentation at the Town of Plymouth Selectboard meeting to share information on the short- and long-term construction schedule and traffic impacts. The public presentation is scheduled for Monday, May 19, at 6 p.m., in the municipal building meeting room at the Plymouth Town Hall, 68 Town Office Road, Plymouth, Vt. Please join us. This information session can be attended either in-person or virtually via Zoom. Information to join the meeting virtually via Zoom can be found on the Town of Plymouth website, www.plymouthvt.org.