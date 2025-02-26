BRIC joins coworking consortium

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The University of Vermont’s Leahy Institute for Rural Partnerships has launched a consortium of coworking spaces from across Vermont to spark collaboration and amplify economic impact in the state. In the pilot year of this initiative, the Leahy Institute is partnering with four spaces: The Hub CoWorks in Rutland, Black River Innovation Campus in Springfield, Do North Coworking in Lyndonville, and Hula in Burlington.

Vermont’s coworking spaces serve as critical hubs of community engagement, entrepreneurial activity, and education. However, interaction between these organizations, separated as they are by geography, has been limited. This consortium seeks to change that. It will provide an opportunity for the members to share ideas, gain support from peers, and explore opportunities for greater collaboration, all of which will strengthen Vermont’s ecosystem of innovation hubs and coworking spaces.

The consortium held its first in-person meeting last week at the Hub CoWorks, which is housed in a magnificent renovated opera house in Rutland. “Before coats were even off, the consortium members were bouncing ideas off each other, discussing funding opportunities, and sharing experiences,” said Summer Colley, economic development coordinator for the Leahy Institute. “It was a rapid and wonderful start to the many conversations this initiative is meant to spark.” The consortium will continue to convene quarterly, rotating between the four hubs during the year.

While it’s clear that Vermont’s coworking spaces have energized business activity and community engagement in their regions, research on rural coworking is limited. To help address this deficit, the consortium members will participate in a research project, led by Erik Monsen of the Grossman School of Business, that seeks to better understand the needs of rural coworking spaces and their communities.

UVM student interns will join each of the four consortium members this summer to help with that research effort, and to support the operational activities of the individual coworking spaces.

“The Leahy Institute is thrilled to partner with these coworking spaces as they seek to grow their impact and strengthen rural economic development,” said Tricia Coates, director of the Leahy Institute for Rural Partnerships.