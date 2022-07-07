Brian Largess, 1959-2022

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – It is with great sorrow that the family of Brian Largess, 62, announces his passing on April 16, 2022. He passed at his home from medical complications due to heart issues.

Brian was born in Bellows Falls, Vt. on Aug. 9, 1959, the son of Louis and Shirley (Bell) Largess. He attended St. Charles Catholic School from kindergarten to sixth grade, Westminster Center School, Bellows Falls Middle School, and graduated with his diploma from Bellows Falls Union High School in 1977.

After high school, Brian received a certificate for completing a shop and machining course. A short time later, he decided to pursue his career in manufacturing in Florida. After enjoying three to four years in Florida, he felt New England calling him home and Brian moved to Townshend, Vt., where he retired and lived up to his death.

Brian worked at a couple companies before landing at Swiss Precision Turning Company. There he enjoyed a prosperous career for over thirty years.

A humble man with a great work ethic, Brian enjoyed the ocean, lighthouses, drawing, and especially sports (Patriots and Red Sox). Above all, he loved his family and his beloved cat, Toby.

He is survived by his brother, Randy (Cindy) Largess, and their daughters, Amy and Kristen; sister, Karen (John) Haynes, and their son, Wesley (Kristin) Haynes, and their children, Carter and Jasper. Brian is also survived by his brother, Gary Largess of Iowa. Brian was predeceased by both parents and his niece, Kate Haynes.

A private memorial and burial service will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Walpole, N.H. on July 9.