BRGNS weekly community meals

LUDLOW, Vt. – Black River Good Neighbor Services (BRGNS) is pleased to announce that, beginning March 6, it will offer weekly, free community meals. Currently providing three monthly meals, the addition of a community brunch, served at 10 a.m., on the second Wednesday of every month, will provide folks the opportunity to have a weekly meal throughout the month.

The addition of the community brunch is a collaboration with Ludlow Parks & Recreation Department. According to BRGNS executive director Krey Kellington, “Planning with [Ludlow recreation director] Nick Miele to add a breakfast-type meal was an uncomplicated process to navigate. We are all on the same page, feeding and supporting our community.”

The one meal a week schedule will include brunch on the second Wednesday of the month, and lunch on the first, third, and fourth Thursdays of each month.

All meals are free of charge, and everyone is welcome to attend.