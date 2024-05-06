BRGNS Spring Rummage Sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – Black River Good Neighbor Services (BRGNS) will hold its annual Spring Rummage Sale at Fletcher Farm, 611 Route 103 South in Ludlow, on Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day.

This gigantic sale includes a barn full of spring and summer clothing for the entire family, a boutique, shoe department, sporting goods department, housewares department, linens, books, furniture, bake sale, and grill. An amazing amount of merchandise at rock bottom prices.

Proceeds from the sale benefit Black River Good Neighbor Services food and financial assistance programs. According to executive director Krey Kellington, “All monies are directed back into our community, where most needed”.

Funds raised will help cover food, costs of utilities, heating fuel, rent, and flood and disaster relief for qualified individuals and families residing in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Belmont, Cavendish, Proctorsville, and Plymouth.

Mark your calendar and come explore the many unique bargains on May 24 and 25. Donations of furniture and household goods are also most appreciated. To arrange a drop off, please call 802-228-3663.

For further details, please contact Krey Kellington at Black River Good Neighbor Services, 37B Main Street, Ludlow, at 802-228-3663 or kkellingtonbrgns@gmail.com.