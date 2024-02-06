BRGNS receives donation from Mary W. Davis

LUDLOW, Vt. – Krey Kellington, the director of Black River Good Neighbor Services (BRGNS) recently accepted the third annual donation from Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates partners Stephen Messina and Julie Abraham. A total of $5,000 was raised again for underserved families in our area.

Again our community came together to donate over the holidays and received a collectible 2023 Vermont Strong Ornament. The Mary W. Davis team generously added a $2,500 match, and we want to thank all the individual donors who gave generously this season. We look forward to continuing this tradition in the years to come. Together, we accomplish great things.