BRGNS ready to assist families in need of food shelf and other services

LUDLOW, Vt. – As the COVID-19 crisis deepens and the economy worsens, the staff at Black River Good Neighbor Services in Ludlow continues to help the community with food and financial assistance. “We’ve closed the store, but the food shelf is operating to help anyone in need,” said Krey Kellington, food program director. “Several people have contacted the food shelf since losing their jobs. So long as the need is there, the food shelf will stay open and families will be fed.”

We don’t need volunteers right now because the skeleton staff want to keep personal contacts to a minimum. Also, to avoid contacts, staff only serve people who call ahead to arrange for a pickup. The food will be waiting when the client arrives; there will be no need for personal contact, and everyone will keep a safe distance apart.

The food shelf never charges for its services and can help with rent, utilities, or heat if lost paychecks make such payments impossible. Recall that we serve Ludlow, Cavendish, Mount Holly, and Plymouth.

“We’ve been helping our community for over 30 years, and we’re here for our neighbors as long as it takes,” said Audrey Bridge, executive director. “We learned after tropical storm Irene that Vermonters come together to help in times of need. Let’s all join forces to get through this crisis.”

If you need food and cannot afford to buy it, please call 802-228-3663 and speak with Audrey or Krey to arrange for help.