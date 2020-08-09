BRGNS offers back to school supplies

LUDLOW, Vt. – While going back to school this year may look very different, most kids will be needing basic school supplies, shoes, and clothing. Black River Good Neighbor Services has assisted many area families over the years with those supplies and this year is no exception. In keeping with its tradition, the “Back to School Supply Project” is now under way.

Applications for school supplies are available at the thrift store, food shelf, and on the BRGNS website. Families who have children in school and live in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Belmont, Cavendish, Proctorsville, or Plymouth are eligible.

There is a great and expanded selection of supplies this year and families are encouraged to apply during the month of August. Please call 802-228-3663 with questions or for an application.