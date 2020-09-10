BRGNS cancels major fundraiser Stick Season Social

LUDLOW, Vt. – As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, the Black River Good Neighbor Services’ operations continue, but not all of them. “Our major fundraising dinner event, the Stick Season Social, has been canceled for this year,” said Audrey Bridge, executive director. “The Board of Directors has decided that it is not possible to safely hold a dinner for 130 people at this time. Cutting the number of people is no solution because then the economics simply don’t work.”

The Stick Season Social has been a highlight of Ludlow’s social scene for over 10 years, but the pandemic has put it on hold. “Our many supporters have looked forward to the dinner, the auction, and the raffles, and we fully expect all of that to return next year. But canceling the event does not stop BRGNS from continuing to serve our neighbors,” said Bridge. “The food shelf is open and operating under special rules, as is the thrift store.”

Anyone in Ludlow, Cavendish, Plymouth, and Mount Holly who needs food for whatever reason should call 802-228-3663 and speak with Krey or Audrey. Financial assistance is also available for rent and utilities. BRGNS has served the area with food and financial assistance for well over 30 years. For more information, visit www.brgn.org.