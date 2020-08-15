BRGNS cancels fall rummage sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – Usually Black River Good Neighbor Services spends August preparing for a major fundraiser – the fall rummage sale. Not so in 2020. Regretfully, the BRGNS Board of Directors has decided to cancel the fall rummage sale out of concern for the safety of shoppers and staff.

“This is a very difficult fiscal decision for us since the fall sale is a major source of revenue to get us through the winter months, but at the same time it is an easy health and safety decision for us in light of the pandemic,” said Lou Krefski, board president. “We’ve been through several dozen rummage sales now and it is always the same, physical distancing is not possible and even with masks the interior spaces at Fletcher Farm cannot ensure any measure of safety.”

For over 12 years, BRGNS has held its rummage sale twice each year at Fletcher Farm. The volunteers and staff usually begin gathering items during the summer and then fill the barns and other buildings with clothing, furniture, household goods, and Christmas merchandise. Tents are raised and goods are priced to sell. “The effort to put this sale together requires an enormous amount of labor in close quarters for many elderly volunteers who we really don’t want to put at risk,” said Audrey Bridge, executive director. “They and our customers should not jeopardize their health for this effort.”

The BRGNS thrift stores are open and the food shelf still operates with a full staff. “We are approaching this difficult pandemic one day at a time, one problem at a time. While the rummage sale will not happen, our donors are helping us get through,” said Krefski. Donations can always be made to the food shelf at 37B Main Street in Ludlow, or through the website www.brgn.org.

For further information about the food shelf or to volunteer, people are encouraged to call 802-228-3663 or visit online.