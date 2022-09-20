BRGNS’ annual Fall Rummage Sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – Black River Good Neighbor Services is pleased to announce its annual Fall Rummage Sale at Fletcher Farm, 611 Route 103 South in Ludlow, Vt. on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.

The sale includes seasonal clothing, shoes, fall and winter sporting goods and clothing, housewares, linens, furniture, books, a boutique, Christmas room, bake sale, a grill, and much more.

Proceeds from this sale benefit BRGNS’ food and financial assistance programs. Funds raised will help the cost of utilities, heating fuel, rent, and food for qualified individuals and families residing in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Belmont, Cavendish, Proctorsville, and Plymouth. The need is especially important at this time of year.

For further details, contact Krey Kellington at Black River Good Neighbor Services Thrift Store, 37B Main Street, Ludlow at 802-228-3663 or email at brgoodneighbors@gmail.com.