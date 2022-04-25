BRGN services host annual rummage sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – Black River Good Neighbor Services is pleased to announce its annual Gigantic Spring Rummage Sale at Fletcher Farm, 611 Route 103 South in Ludlow on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.

The sale includes clothing, shoes, sporting goods, housewares, linens, furniture, artwork, books, a boutique, a bake sale, grills, and more.

Proceeds from this sale benefit BRGNS’ food and financial assistance programs. Funds raised will help the cost of utilities, heating fuel, rent, and food for qualified individuals and families residing in Ludlow, Mt. Holly, Belmont, Cavendish, Proctorsville, and Plymouth. Mark your calendar and come explore the many unique bargains this year.

For further details contact Krey Kellington at Black River Good Neighbor Services Thrift Store, 37B Main St., Ludlow at 802-228-3663 or brgoodneighbors@gmail.com.