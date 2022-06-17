Brendon Snide, 2000-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Brendon Snide, 21, of Springfield, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2022.

He was born in Springfield, Vt., on Nov. 28, 2000, to Billy Snide and Nina Mannoia.

Brendon was a happy, sincere, and always smiling person. He always put everyone first before himself. He was very comical and free spirited. His friends would say he was the best friend that anyone could ask for.

Brendon loved music; it seemed to be the one thing that kept him going. He also enjoyed animals, nature, snowboarding, skateboarding, hanging out with his friends, barbequing, camping, and campfires – and he loved MaryJane.

He is survived by his parents; Nina and George Mannoia and Billy and Jennifer Snide; his sister Taylor Bacon Snide, Mitchell and Megan Greenwood; his brothers William and George Jr. Mannoia; grandmother Audrey Fletcher; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother Lucas Snide and his Nana Erica Keus Layfette; his great-grandparents, Vivian Keus, Matthew and Margaret Sheehan, Richard Purdy and Richard Carron, and uncle Richard Keus.

A Celebration of Brendon’s Life will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 2 p.m., at the Hit Or Miss, 897 Missing Link Rd., Rockingham, VT, 28397.